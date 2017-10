Powers of chairman of the Rasht district court have been terminated in connection with his death, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In accordance with Article 69 of Tajikistan’s Constitution, President Emomali Rahmon signed a decree on termination of powers of the chairman of the Rasht district, Khurshed Roziqzoda, in connection with his death, the website said.

Khurshed Roziqzoda had served as chairman of the Rasht district court since January 11, 2016.