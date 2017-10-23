Ex-participants of JICA Training Course on Management and Maintenance of Medical Equipment have conducted a seminar on proper medical equipment maintenance at the Maternity Department of the “Istiqlol” Hospital in Dushanbe. The main purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness of chief doctors and nurses on proper routine maintenance, documentation and operation safety of medical equipment.

During her opening speech, Dr. Gulahmadova S. A., the Deputy Director of the “Istiqlol” Hospital on maternal and child health issues, highlighted the importance of proper maintenance of equipment which is crucial to extend the life cycle of medical equipment. Nizomov Shujoaddin, a Medical Physics from the Republican Research and Scientific Oncological Centre made a presentation on operation safety and demonstrated functions and operation of selected equipment that are commonly used.

The seminar was also attended by the staff of the Maternity Hospital No3 who shared their experience on routine maintenance of equipment, manual development, proper documentation and regular user trainings. Maternity Hospital No 3 received Japan’s Grant Aid for the provision of medical equipment through JICA in 2015 and has established an effective maintenance system which can be an excellent example for other hospitals.

At the end of the seminar, it was mentioned that the participants of the seminar would start applying new knowledge and information to improve their maintenance practice, operation safety, as well as documentation and routine monitoring of condition of medical equipment. It was also mentioned that JICA would further continue efforts to support the Government of Tajikistan to improve medical equipment maintenance and management through capacity building of staffs of related organizations.

The Government of Japan acknowledged the sovereignty of the Republic of Tajikistan in December 1991. Since then, Japan and Tajikistan have developed friendly and tight bilateral relationship. JICA began its capacity building cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by offering 21 seats for Tajik officials to study in Japan. Total number of participants in training Tajik officials in Japan covers more than 2000 people from early 1993 until 2017. The Government of Japan mainly focuses on health, agriculture, transport, drinking water supply and energy sectors through these training programs.