All Tajik national television channels will move to a 22-story building of Dushanbe Plaza, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The matter reportedly concerns eight TV channels, including Safina, building of which will be demolished.

“Moving has been initiated by the government and heads of Tojikiston, Safina, Jahonnamo, Bahoriston, Varzish, Football, Sinamo and Dushanbe channels are currently studying the issue of placing their TV channels in Dushanbe-Plaza,” the source said.

According to him, the government has decided to place all the national TV channels in Dushanbe-Plaza Business Center because its building has practically been empty since 2011, when it was officially opened.