Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov yesterday received visiting Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Berdiniyaz Myatiyev, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The main purpose of the visit was for the Turkmen deputy foreign minister to discuss with Tajik officials issues related to preparation of the upcoming official visit of Turkmen President Qurbanguly Berdimuhamdow to Tajikistan.

While in Dushanbe, Myatiyev reportedly also held talks with Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister, Nizomiddin Zohidi.

The two discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Turkmen president’s latest working visit to Tajikistan was carried out in September 2014.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon visited the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, just recently to attend an official opening of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

After gaining independence, the political basis of the Tajik-Turkmen relations was formed on January 27, 1993 by signing of the Protocol "On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan."

The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan has functioned in Ashgabat since February 1993. The Embassy of Turkmenistan operates in Dushanbe as well.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Tajik-Turkmen bilateral relations have traditionally been built on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation. Generally, Tajik-Turkmen relations successfully develop in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural and other spheres.