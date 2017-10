Over the first nine months of this year, the external trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electrical power, has amounted to 2.8686 billion U.S. dollars, which was 99.91 percent of the January-September 2017 level or 27.2 million U.S. dollars fewer, according the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

