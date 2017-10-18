A dust storm has hit Dushanbe and haze is expected to remain until evening, when a scattered rain is expected to hit the city.

Recall, the Agency for Hydrometeorology (Hydromet) of Tajikistan said yesterday that the nighttime temperatures on October 18 are expected to fluctuate from +8ºC to +10ºC and the daytime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from +19ºC to +21ºC.

On October 19, the daytime temperatures in the Tajik capital will raise to +21ºC -- +23ºC.

On October 20, the daytime temperatures in Dushanbe are expected to rise to +23ºC -- +25ºC.