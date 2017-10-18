The Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor-General’s Office of Tajikistan have begun creating registry of gay and lesbian citizens in the country.

An article published in the Qonuniyat (Law) journal, the mouthpiece of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, this month notes that about 370 gay and lesbian citizens have been included in the registry so far. The article says their affiliation with sexual minorities has been proven.

The article notes the individuals were identified in operations called “Akhloq” (Morality) and “Tozakuni” (Purge) carried out in the country by prosecutors and police.

The people have been included in the registry due to their vulnerability in society and for their safety and to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, the article added.

The Tajik law enforcement authorities still refrained from commenting on the article.

Meanwhile, AFP citing a police source as saying, “Strict medical records were needed for members of the gay community because such people have a high risk of contracting sexually-transmitted infections through infectious diseases.” The source also noted that sexual minorities should behave so as not provoke conflict. Conflicts with sexual minorities can lead tragedy because of society intolerance to gays and lesbians.

The homosexual theme is taboo in Tajik society and representatives of sexual minorities attempt to conceal their sexual-minority identities, since, according to them, they face hostility.

A report, released by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) several years ago, says there are about 30,000 gays in Tajikistan. However, the Interior Ministry denies this report as unfounded.

Unlike in neighboring Uzbekistan, where “sodomy” is illegal, homosexuality is not banned in Tajikistan although sexual minorities still face firmly entrenched social taboos. Tajikistan decriminalized homosexuality in 1998, scrapping a Soviet-era law.