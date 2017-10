The Dushanbe mayor’s office has taken a new initiative that gives metropolitans an opportunity to be in constant touch with the Dushanbe authorities.

Now Dushanbe dwellers may take photos or videos of various violations or shortcomings with their mobile phones or other devices and upload them to the Dushanbe mayor’s email address: Dushanbe80@yahoo.com, the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office says.

The Dushanbe mayor’s office guarantees anonymity of authors of photo and video materials.