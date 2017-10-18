Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament is currently studying a draft law “On the Status of the Capital City of Tajikistan” in new addition. The Majlisi Namoyandagon will discuss it at its regular sitting today.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд