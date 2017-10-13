The International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly with State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan organized a roundtable in Dushanbe on October 12 to help increase awareness of businesses and state authorities on the new features of the law on inspection of business entities, introducing risk based inspections, checklists and other measures to improve the efficiency and transparency of inspections.

A new on-line system “E-permit” with a goal to make it easier for entrepreneurs to apply for permits and help reduce the administrative and financial burden on businesses was presented during the event. The participants also learnt about the existing state support of entrepreneurship and tax incentives.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Madina Nurmatova, IFC Project Manager, noted that business regulation reforms play a significant role in creating sustainable investment climate in Tajikistan and developing the private sector.

“While IFC supports the efforts of the Government of Tajikistan in creating favorable business environment and improving legislative framework, it is important that businesses are actively involved in implementing these reforms by ensuring compliance with the legislation and raising voice on existing problems,” she said.

The event was held on the threshold of the upcoming Entrepreneurs Day that has been organizing in Tajikistan since 2014. This year, the Entrepreneurs Day will be marked by a meeting of the President of Tajikistan with representatives of the private sector and local investors.

The IFC Business Regulation and Investment Policy Project is a part of the World Bank Group’s Trade and Competitiveness Global Practice Group. The project provides technical assistance and advice to the Government of Tajikistan to improve the investment climate through reforms of key regulatory obstacles. Particularly, it helps reform inspections and permitting systems by strengthening legislation governing business inspections, improving independent oversight of reforms implementation and introducing an electronic filling for permits.