A senior student of one of high schools in Dushanbe has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting stab wound on a 17-year-old teen, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

The incident took place in the evening of October 11. The 11th grade student of one of high school in Dushanbe reportedly inflicted a stab wound on the 17-yearold teenager during a fight. The teen is currently in a hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation is under way.

Dushanbe authorities are seriously concerned over the cases of mass brawls among school students in the city.

Recall, two teens – the 19-year-old Ibrohim Khojayev and the 18-year-old Somon Sharipov -- were stabbed to death in a mass brawl that occurred between teenagers of Dushanbe’s 102nd and 103rd neighborhoods on January 2, 2017.

In all, 20 teenagers were detained, including school students. Criminal proceedings have reportedly been instituted against 13 persons under the provisions of Article 104 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code – murder.

On August 14, thirteen persons, including two minors, were convicted of that crime.

Firouz Dodarbekov was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Two persons were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in jail each.

Five participants in the brawl got a jail term of five years each.

One of participants in the brawl was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

The remaining six participants in the brawl were fined 1,000 somoni each.

A senior student of one of high schools in Dushanbe has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting stab wound on a 17-year-old teen, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

The incident took place in the evening of October 11. The 11th grade student of one of high school in Dushanbe reportedly inflicted a stab wound on the 17-yearold teenager during a fight. The teen is currently in a hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation is under way.

Dushanbe authorities are seriously concerned over the cases of mass brawls among school students in the city.

Recall, two teens – the 19-year-old Ibrohim Khojayev and the 18-year-old Somon Sharipov -- were stabbed to death in a mass brawl that occurred between teenagers of Dushanbe’s 102nd and 103rd neighborhoods on January 2, 2017.

In all, 20 teenagers were detained, including school students. Criminal proceedings have reportedly been instituted against 13 persons under the provisions of Article 104 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code – murder.

On August 14, thirteen persons, including two minors, were convicted of that crime.

Firouz Dodarbekov was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Two persons were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in jail each.

Five participants in the brawl got a jail term of five years each.

One of participants in the brawl was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

The remaining six participants in the brawl were fined 1,000 somoni each.