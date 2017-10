A Tajik-Uzbek business forum that took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Wednesday (October 11) on the sidelines of an exhibition of Tajik industrial goods has resulted in signing of more than twenty contracts and six memoranda of under understanding (MoUs), according to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд