30 teachers from different regions of the Russian Federation arrived in Tajikistan a month ago to work with Russian-language schools here. Recently, they have met with Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin Frolov to share their impressions of work in Tajikistan. Journalists have also attended that meeting.

