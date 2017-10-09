From October 2 through 6, 2017, the Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe conducted handover ceremonies of eight projects under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). The ceremonies were held in different regions of Tajikistan in the presence of chairpersons, directors and head of the beneficiary organizations to commemorate the successful completion of the projects. The total amount of the eight projects was US$ 540,571.

On October 2, 2017, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan, together with Mr. Nusratullo Ayubzoda, Chairperson of Shahrinav district attended the handover ceremony for “The Project for Provision of Equipment for Vocational Training Center for People with Disabilities in Shahrinav District” with total grant amount of US$ 8,923.

On the same day, Mr. Kitaoka visited the Center for Pensioners and Elderlies with Disabilities in Dushanbe and together with Ms. Muhabbat Sharipova, Director of the Center, commemorated the successful accomplishment of “The Project for Rehabilitation and Equipment Provision for the Social Assistance Center for Pensioners and Elderlies with Disabilities in Dushanbe City” the total amount of which was US$ 23,000.

The handover ceremony for “The Project for Construction of Irrigation System in Baravn Village, Vodkhud Jamoat, Vanj District” took place on October 3 in presence of Ms. Davlatbibi Rajabova, Chairperson of Vanj district, Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). The grant of US$82,973 was provided to the Local Government of Vanj District for installing two pump stations and irrigation reservoirs.

On October 4, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka attended the ceremony of completion of “The Project for Rehabilitation of Irrigation Canal in Dodikhudoyev Jamoat, Rushan District”. Through the project, the major irrigation canal was improved, which resulted in solving the water shortage problems and increase in agricultural productivity of Derzud village of Dodikhudoyev Jamoat. The handover ceremony was attended by Mr. Khojanazar Imomnazar, Chairperson of GBAO’s Rushan District, Head of Association of Water Users as well as the members of the local communities and farmers. The total amount of the project was US$ 82,958.

Following this ceremony, the successful completion of “The Project for the Construction of Medical Clinic and No. 24 Elementary School Building in Kolkhozobod Village, Suchon Jamoat, Shugnan District” was celebrated in the presence of Mr. Aziz Giyozoda, Chairperson of GBAO’s Shugnan District, Deputy Chairperson and the local population, the medical point’s and school workers as well as local communities. For the realization of these projects, US$ 89,001 was allocated for creating better education environment and healthcare system for the population in the area.

The handover ceremony for “The Project for the Soil Reinforcement for Riverside Slopes and the Improvement of Irrigation Systems in 5 Villages in Roshtqala District” was celebrated the same day in the presence of Mr. Zafar Kuvvatbekov, Country Director of FOCUS Humanitarian Assistance, along with the local communities of the villages. The project was realized for the total amount of US$74, 067.

The handover ceremony for “The Project for Construction of a New Building for Regional Hospital in Qizil Rabat Jamoat, Murgab District” was marked on October 5. Through the project, a new building for the regional hospital in Tokhtamish village has been successfully constructed and is now providing the patients and workers of the hospital with a hygienic and comfortable environment. This occasion was accompanied by Mr. Mirzabay Joshbayev, Chairperson of GBAO’s Murgab district and a number of hospital workers and local people.

Meantime, Mr. Akiyuki Tsutsui, Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe, along with Ms. Dilbar Jourayeva, Deputy Director of Public Education Authority of Sino District, Dushanbe City participated at the handover ceremony of “The Project for Rehabilitation of School No. 95 in Sino District, Dushanbe City” the total grant amount of which was US$ 91,981.

Along with Mr. Kitaoka and Mr. Akiyuki Tsutsui, chairpersons of each respective district, head of beneficiary organizations, the ceremonies were attended by a number of local people, including many those who worked hard to realize the projects. Mr. Kitaoka extended his congratulatory words on the successful completion of the projects and sincerely hoped that these projects would not only secure steady environment for the local communities in the region but also help to resolve the grassroots level issues in different sectors.

“Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project” (GGP) is a scheme within Japan’s Official Development Assistance. GGP in particular implements grassroots-level projects in various sectors throughout the Republic of Tajikistan. Recipients of GGP grants include local governments, educational and medical institutions, and NGOs. As of today, GGP has supported 380 projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, for which US$ 30.7 million has been allocated since 1996.