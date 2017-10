Prospects of further expansion of cooperation between the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan and the Federal Customs Service of the Russia Federation were discussed here on October 4 at a meeting of Abdufattoh Ghoib, the head of the Tajik Customs, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Bulavin, according to the Tajik Customs Service press center.

