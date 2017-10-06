On September 29, members of the extended Economy and Finance Committee of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) reviewed the results of the analytical research on the topic: "Economic development and taxation in the Republic of Tajikistan".

During the hearings the extended Economy and Finance Committee reportedly observed the results of the analytical research on economic development and taxation that was initiated by the Economy and Finance Committee and conducted within "Support to Parliamentary Oversight in Public Financial Management (PFM) and Budget Transparency" Program with the involvement of an international consultant Andrei Krasnikov.

According to press release issued by the Economy and Finance Committee, the main objective of this research was in developing a draft law that proposed legislative amendments that would eliminate identified tax problems.

As part of his presentation, A. Krasnikov spoke about the methodology of the research and noted that a number of events aimed at professional discussion of tax problems involving business structures and representatives of government bodies were organized. On the results of the discussions, priority problems of tax legislation were identified and a draft law was developed.

The analytical research initiated by the Economy and Finance Committee included review of the economic situation and analysis of the tax legislation of Tajikistan revealed great number of tax problems regarding tax administration and execution of tax liability determined by the tax legislation of Tajikistan.

One of the tasks of the Parliament is to execute an oversight over the implementation of the Laws of the Republic of Tajikistan, aimed in particular, at elimination of the problems in the field of taxation.

Based on the results of the research, the MPs decided to review the research report and submit recommendations to the Majlisi Namoyandagon Economy and Finance Committee for its further promotion.

This event was organized with the support of the Secretariat of the Economy and Finance Committee of the Majlisi Namoyandagon within the framework of "Support to Parliamentary Control in PFM and Budget Transparency" Program implemented by Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) with funding from the UK Department for International Development (DFID).