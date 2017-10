Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has received congratulations on his 65th birthday, according to the Tajik president’s official website. Emomali Rahmon was born in Danghara on October 5, 1952.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд