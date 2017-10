Representatives of the Tajik Embassy in Riyadh have provided assistance to Tajik woman Nourbibi Mansourova, who was working in Saudi Arabia in ‘slave-like conditions’. A 50-year-old Nourbibi Mansourova applied to the Tajik authorities last week and she was rescued from physical abuse on October 4.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд