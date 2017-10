Tajikistan’s Embassy in Moscow has sent a note to the Russian Foreign Ministry asking to thoroughly investigate the incident that took place at one of shopping mall in Moscow last month. According to the Embassy press center, the note was sent to the Russian Foreign ministry on September 29, nine days after the incident occurred. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet replied to it.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд