Newly-appointed German Ambassador to Tajikistan, Mr. Neithart Höfer-Wissing, yesterday presented the copy of his credentials to Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The two reportedly discussed issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany.

Prior to this, Neithart Höfer-Wissing had served as Germany’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan (from February 2014 to mid-September this year). From September 30, 2011 to February 2014, he was the Consul General of Germany in Novosibirsk, Russia. Earlier, he had headed the mass media and public relations department of Germany’s Embassy in Moscow. Mr. Neithart Höfer-Wissing joined the Federal Foreign Office (the foreign ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany) in 1986.

Mr. Neithart Höfer-Wissing replaced Mr. Holger Green, whose tenure to Tajikistan ended in mid-June this year.