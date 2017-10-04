A meeting of the Intergovernmental Council for the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Trade and Transmission Project (CASA 1000) has taken place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting participants included power ministers of the four member nations – Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the World Bank (WB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID).

