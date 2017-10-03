The Japanese Grant Aid “Project for Rehabilitation of Drinking Water Supply Systems in Panj District, Khatlon Region” in Tajikistan, which was implemented by JICA in the period of 2014 – 2016 under the bilateral cooperation between the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of Japan, has received JICA President Award out of 9 projects implemented by JICA worldwide, according to JICA Office in Dushanbe.

The presentation ceremony takes place on October 3, 2017 at the JICA Headquarters Office in Tokyo, and the President of JICA, Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka, presents the certificate of the Commendation and the tribute to the recipients.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) annually presents the JICA President Award and the JICA Recognition Award to commend preeminent achievements and long years of contributions to the socio-economic development in developing countries through JICA’s international cooperation activities.

The JICA President Award is to honor projects, experts, consultants or volunteers for their outstanding achievements in various areas including human resource development, livelihood improvement, poverty reduction and infrastructure development in developing countries. The JICA Recognition Award is to honor individuals or organizations for their long-standing contribution to JICA’s activities in Japan and overseas.

This year as its 13th round, JICA will award the JICA President Award to 9 projects and 3 individuals and the JICA Recognition Award to 23 individuals and 6 organizations.