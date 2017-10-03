Bishkek is in talks with Moscow about hosting a second Russian military base, Russian news agency RIA reported on October 2.

During a visit last week to Moscow, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov reportedly suggested situating the base in the southern part of Kyrgyzstan close to its common border with Tajikistan - where Russia also has a similar facility.

“There is no final decision from either of the sides,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying in an interview. “Negotiations continue on this matter.”

Kyrgyzstan has had a Russian military base on its territory since handing over the Kant airfield to Moscow in 2003. And now it wants a second one.

Recall, during his visit to Russia on June 19-24 this year, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev he wants Russia to establish a second military base in his country.

On the last day of his trip, June 24, Atambayev went to the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

In Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, Atambayev told journalists he had asked Putin to open a new joint base in Kyrgyzstan rather than put more troops and military aircraft at Kant.

"What does Bishkek need to be protected from?" he asked.

"What we see in Afghanistan is the Taliban getting stronger there, and the Islamic State terror group is also gaining strength there," Atambayev said.

Atambayev said he told Putin that Afghan problems could spread to Kyrgyzstan's southern border and "I said, 'If you honestly want to think about the security of our borders, then we are interested in it [a new Russian base].'"

And Atambayev said he wants the base in Kyrgyzstan's southernmost Batken province Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In fact, Atambayev said that, if Tajikistan “can't contain the situation [along the Afghan border], it will reach our borders.”

The Kyrgyz president added: “Of course we will help Tajikistan; we will conduct joint exercises.”

Kyrgyz-Tajik relations have already been tense in recent years due to clashes between their citizens and border forces along their common border, which has not yet been demarcated completely.

As far as the Kant Air Base concerned, it is a military air base in Ysyk-Ata District of Chuy oblast in Kyrgyzstan. It is located just south of the city of Kant, some 20 kilometers east of Bishkek.

In accordance with a bilateral agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed on September 22, 2003, the air base hosts Russian Air Force units. The official opening took place on October 23, 2003, making the facility the first new air base Russia opened abroad since 1991. The unit stationed there has been described as Russian Air Force's 5th Air Army's 999th Air Base.

In December 2012, Kyrgyzstan agreed to lease the base to Russia for fifteen years (with an option for an automatic extension for an additional five years) after the Russian government agreed to reduce some Kyrgyz debt by some $500 million.