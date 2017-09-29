A four-day OSCE regional workshop on explosive hazards reduction and response, organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, concluded in Dushanbe yesterday.

According to the OSCE Programme Office, the event, hosted by the Tajikistan National Mine Action Center, gathered 32 military and civilian experts from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as well as representatives from international NGOs such as Small Arms Survey and Norwegian People’s Aid.

The workshop reportedly provided a platform to enhance knowledge and skills in quality and information management and to discuss the role of the cross-border co-operation and international assistance in developing national quality and information management systems in the field of explosive hazards reduction and response.

The event included a field visit to the international NGO Swiss Foundation for Mine Action’s battle area clearance site in the central Tajik region of Gharm.

In his opening speech, the Director of the Tajikistan National Mine Action Center, Muhabbat Ibrohimzoda, emphasized the importance of regional co-operation in humanitarian mine action. He noted that such co-operation allows for the sharing of best practices and experiences and the development of joint cross-border projects.

Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, said: “Improving the quality and information management systems in the field of explosive hazards reduction and response is key in achieving efficiency and effectiveness, as well as humanitarian and developmental results.”

The workshop is part of the OSCE’s long-term support for the development of a co-operation mechanism among states in Central Asia to promote OSCE confidence- and security-building measures by addressing the challenges stemming from explosive hazards.