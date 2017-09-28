At least one civilian has been killed and four wounded in a string of rocket attacks on the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city center on Wednesday, according to Afghan TOLOnews.

The attack reportedly started shortly after 11am and at least two explosions were heard at about 2.30pm followed by a much bigger one about 15 minutes.

Reports indicated that between 30 and 40 explosions had been heard in the vicinity over a three hour period.

Airport officials have said all flights into Kabul have been diverted and flights out of the city have been cancelled until further notice.

However, the officials said no damage has been caused to the runway.

The interior ministry’s spokesman Najibn Danish said the rockets were fired from two locations, one in Qala-e-Mir Abbas area of PD9 and the other in Paktia Kot area, also in PD9.

TOLOnews says the attack was launched just hours after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and said the target had been James Mattis.