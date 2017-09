Today, planes of Tajik air carriers tend to land at airports of neighboring countries for refueling. Passengers are indignant and refuse to travel on domestic airlines' flights. Tajik Air and Somon Air bear losses but they can do nothing. Chronic problems of Tajik airlines can thwart government’s plans on development of tourism. Who is to blame?

