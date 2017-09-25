The importance of having impartial and independent judiciary and media, international mechanisms ensuring freedom of expression and media and access to information were the focus of the OSCE-supported workshop for 19 judges and 11 journalists which took place in Khoja Obigarm from September 21 to 22, according to the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe.

During the event, organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe in co-operation with country’s Supreme Court, participants reportedly learned about the importance of ensuring freedom of expression and media, national as well as international legal mechanisms regulating freedom of expression and the press in Tajikistan. Experienced national experts presented exceptional cases when freedom of expression is subject to lawful restrictions and called upon journalists to abide by the ethical code and standards.

Zavqizoda Soleh, Director of the Supreme Court Center on education of judges commended co-operation between the Supreme Court and the OSCE during the last five years. “This workshop helps to improve the knowledge of judges and journalists on media law and its implementation and will serve as a platform for dialogue between media and the judiciary.”

“Media and the judiciary play an important role in building a democratic society in the country,” said Farrukhsho Junaydoov, Acting Media Officer at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe. “Taking this into account, participants also discussed and learned about the OSCE commitments in the field of media.”