A three-day training course on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism concluded in Dushanbe on September 21, 2017.

The course that was conducted in the premises of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe reportedly brought together 35 participants from government structures and private sector and was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

It was aimed at building the capacity of specialists of the Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan, law enforcement agencies, as well as private sector to effectively detect and interdict the money laundering and financing of terrorism.

“Many countries across the world face problems, related to prevention, detection and interdiction of money laundering and financing of terrorism. The solution to this problem becomes even more complicate due to the use of sophisticated techniques by organized crime and terrorist groups,” said Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe Tuula Yrjölä. “The OSCE plans to provide further assistance to respective structures of Tajikistan.”

Faizullo Faizullozoda, Director of Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan, said: “We are pleased to continue our growing co-operation with the OSCE and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in this very important field.”

He voiced confidence that during this training course, experts from government bodies and private sector enriched their knowledge in the field of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

This training is part of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe’s project on counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism (VERLT).