Moscow police have reportedly strengthened safeguarding of Hospital # 68, where Tajik migrant was taken on September 20 after being beaten by guards of the “Moskva” (Moscow) Trade located in Moscow’s Lyublino district.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд