The 27-year-old resident of the Baljuvon district in Khatlon province, Navrouz Karimov, who was severely beaten by guards of the Moskva (Moscow) Trade Center in Moscow on Wednesday, has died in hospital, a source at the Tajik Interior Ministry told Asia-Plus in an interview.

