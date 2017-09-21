Addressing the session of the UN General Assembly, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to make meetings of leaders of Central Asia’s nations regular.

Describing the core directions of Uzbekistan’s modern foreign policy, Uzbek leader confirmed that the region of Central Asia is a main priority and named it to be “a conscious choice,” according to the Uzbek president’s official website.

“A peaceful and economically prosperous Central Asia is our most important goal and key task”, – the Mirziyoyev stated. He has once again spoken of his readiness to reasonable compromises with the countries of Central Asia on all issues without exception.

Assessing the dynamics of latest developments in Central Asia, Uzbek president has stated that “the level of political confidence” had significantly increased among countries of the region. “In a short period of time absolutely new political atmosphere was created in the region”, – Shavkat Mirziyoyev has underscored.

Noting the intensification of the interstate contacts at various levels, including the top-level one, he has initiated summoning the summit of heads of Central Asian states. According to him, “holding the regular consultation meetings” of presidents would promote consolidation of the trend towards rapprochement with neighbors.

Speaking about the problems of ensuring security and stability in Central Asia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev drew attention to such an important issue as the joint use of shared water resources of the region. President expressed a firm belief that there is “no alternative to addressing the water problem other than equally taking into account the interests of the countries and nations of the region.”