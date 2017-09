The former deputy chief of the anticorruption agency, Davlatbek Khairzoda, and the former deputy head of the Customs Service’s office in Sughd province, Faridoun Benazirzoda, who had previously served in the anticorruption agency, disagree with the sentence passed upon them and the appeals court of Tajikistan's Supreme Court will consider their appeal on September 19, a source at the Supreme Court told Asia-Plus in an interview.

