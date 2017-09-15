Days of Tajik Culture will take place in Tashkent from October 10-14, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the solemn opening of Days of Tajik Culture will take place at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theater (the national opera theater) in Tashkent on October 10.

“Tajik cultural teams are expected to give concerts only in Tashkent,” the source said, noting that the list of the Tajik delegation members is still at the stage of coordination.

For the last time, Days of Tajik Culture were held in Uzbekistan in 1997.

Meanwhile, Days of Uzbek Culture that were held in Tajikistan in May this year were the first of their kind since independence. Fifty-five performers participated in the May Days of Uzbek Culture. They gave concerts in Dushanbe, Qurghon Teppa and Tursunzoda.