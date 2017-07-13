Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday afternoon received Mr. Stefano Manservisi, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The two sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union (EU).

They reportedly expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union and stressed their readiness to promote further expansion of bilateral cooperation. An efficient implementation of initiatives undertaken in recent years, including the renewed EU Strategy for Central Asia and the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was named as a significant tool for improvement of partnership between Tajikistan and the European Union.

Rahmon and Manservisi also discussed ways to expand cooperation in sectors like energy, transportation and agriculture.

They also exchanged views on joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

Rahmon and Manservisi reportedly also touched upon issues related to supporting normalization of the political and military situation in Afghanistan as well as strengthening border control.