The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index 2017 (GCI-2017) has placed Tajikistan 91st among ITU’s 193 member nations in terms of cybersecurity’

ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technology, has published the Global Cybersecurity Index 2017 (GCI-2017), which measures the commitment of ITU's 193 member nations to cybersecurity and is the second in this index series.

Among the CIS nations, Tajikistan is ranked 7th, followed by Uzbekistan (93rd), Kyrgyzstan (97th), Armenia (111st) and Turkmenistan (132nd).

Russia is ranked 11th, Belarus – 39th, Azerbaijan – 48th, Ukraine – 59th, Moldova – 73rd, and Kazakhstan – 83rd.

The top 10 most committed countries include three from Asia and the Pacific, two each from Europe and the Americas, and one from Africa, the Arab States, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

They are, in order: Singapore, United States, Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada.

The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative to measure the commitment of countries to cybersecurity. Cybersecurity has a wide field of application that cuts across many industries and sectors. Each country’s level of development is therefore analyzed within five categories: Legal Measures, Technical Measures, Organizational Measures, Capacity Building and Cooperation.

Only about half of all countries have a cybersecurity strategy or are in the process of developing one, the United Nations telecommunications agency reported on July 5, urging more countries to consider national policies to protect against cybercrime.

ITU says about 38 per cent of countries have a published cybersecurity strategy and an additional 12 per cent of governments are in the process of developing one.

The agency said more effort is needed in this critical area, particularly since it conveys that governments consider digital risks high priority.

“Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills, cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective,” the report stated, adding that cybersecurity is “becoming more and more relevant in the minds of countries’ decision makers.”