On Friday July 7, CADAP experts from Poland met with the national partners engaged in the prevention program implementation in Tajikistan, according to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan.

The meetings reportedly focused on presenting the implementation results of the prevention program “Closer to Each Other – Further from Risky Behavior” for adolescents. The Polish experts presented results of the survey, which was conducted among parents and together with participants they discussed and brainstormed how to assure the institutionalization of the program.

The meeting participants included representatives of the education and health systems, the Drug Control Agency, Committees under the Government of Tajikistan (Youth, Sport and Tourism, Women and Family Affairs and Religious Affairs), NGOs, community leaders, as well as teachers and parents from schools where the prevention program was implemented.

During the meetings arranged a few days earlier in Kulob, Tursunzoda and Yovon district, the Polish experts collected quantitative information about the program implementation and presented and discussed results of the evaluation surveys, as well as initiated discussions on the possibility of the program’s continuation.

The prevention program was addressed to parents of school children. It consisted of three sessions for parents which were implemented by teachers during parental meetings in school settings.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies. The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.