During a tripartite held in Tajik president’s countryside residence yesterday, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan resolved to jointly work together to promote regional cooperation and connectivity for shared prosperity.

Addressing the meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated the initiative of President Emomali Rahmon as an opportunity to collectively reflect on the common challenges such as under development, poor connectivity and infrastructure and extremism and terrorism, according to the Associated Press Pakistan (APP).

The Prime Minister reportedly emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to modernize facilities for speedy transit of goods to and from Afghanistan and Tajikistan through Pakistani seaports.

In order to streamline regional transit traffic, he emphasized early finalization of Trilateral Transit Trade Agreement.

Nawaz Sharif welcomed President Emomali Rahmon’s proposal for establishment of a Tripartite Ministerial Commission to strengthen trilateral cooperation in political, economic and social spheres.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan which was a prerequisite for regional security and prosperity.

Pakistani Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to ensure durable peace in Afghanistan through political dialogue under Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Describing terrorism as a serious threat to peace and stability, the Prime Minister emphasized that effective border management was vital to combat the menace of terrorism by preventing cross-border movement of terrorists.

In this regard, Nawaz Sharif stressed on the need to strengthen the quadrilateral mechanism formed by Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in August 2016 for combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) reports the leaders of the three countries singed a joint declaration:

The leaders, Stated that ensuring peace, stability and security in countries is the key factor to promote and maintain constructive process of sustainable development at the regional and global level;

1. Emphasized the importance of respecting and following the norms of international law and principles of the UN Charter;

2. Reiterated that stability and security in their countries and the region is directly linked with and depends on the situation in Afghanistan and expressed their commitment to support the international community’s efforts in reviving peace and stability, political, economic and social development of Afghanistan. The Parties once again emphasized the importance of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations and national reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

3. Stated their full support of the “Kabul Process”, which strengthens other initiatives on Afghanistan based on regional peace, security and integration, and call on all armed groups to cease fire and start the process of peace negations with the Government of Afghanistan at the earliest possible.

4. Support their countries efforts in counteraction to international terrorism and extremism and recognize the importance of strengthening trilateral and multilateral cooperation on fight against the extremism, terrorism, illicit drugs trafficking and other transnational organized crimes.

5. Would implement effective and concerted initiatives in liquidating the sources of military and financial support of terrorism and extremism by taking into account the central and coordinating role of the United Nations, including the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its other relevant papers.

6. Instructed the relevant authorities of the three countries to establish a Joint Working Group on Security at the earliest possible and undertake necessary and coordinated efforts to exchange in urgent information, ensure reliable border cooperation, design joint operations on liquidation of terrorists and all sources of their financing and also prevent promotion of extremist and radicalization ideas through cyberspace.

7. Acknowledge that sustainable Afghanistan is the factor for further integration of the region’s countries and emphasize the importance of constructive cooperation between the three countries for the regional sustainable development.

8. Instruct to establish “Joint Commission on Trilateral Cooperation between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan” under the leadership of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the ministers and heads of other relevant authority of the three countries and develop and implement strategy of trilateral political, economic, trade, transport and communication, industrial, agricultural, cultural, educational, environmental and people-to-people cooperation through this platform.

9. With a view to boosting trade and economic cooperation between the three countries, they instructed the chambers of commerce and industry to consider the issue of arrangement of regular joint exhibitions of industrial, agricultural and handicraft goods, joint economic, trade and investment fora and other publicity events and undertake necessary activities.

10. Having expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the Meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the CASA 1000 Project and the Project’s international partners held on 6 July 2017 in Dushanbe, they emphasized the importance of the implementation of this milestone project, which is the factor of sustainable development of the participant countries and the cross-regional integration, at the earliest.

11. The Parties, having referred to the importance of regional integration and transit capacity of the three countries, acknowledge the importance of further concerted efforts on implementation of joint projects on construction of railway and highway networks between the three countries and attraction of investments in this sector and will undertake effective measures to ensure the security of transit highways in transport and energy sectors.

12. Acknowledge the importance of the outcomes of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s 13th Summit held in Islamabad and implementation of the “ECO Vision 2025” Agenda for comprehensive integration of the region’s countries in all areas.

13. Emphasized the need to continue close and beneficial cooperation within the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Islamic Cooperation Organization and the Economic Cooperation Organization. The Parties will coordinate their positions on important international and regional issues through periodical exchange in views and consultations.

14. Decided to continue holding the Meeting of the Heads of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan as the coordination tool and driver of a complex of trilateral beneficial cooperation and hold it in one of the countries by rotation.