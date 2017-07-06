Tajik president's countryside residence in the Varzob district, Pugus, is hosting a trilateral summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan and a quadrilateral summit of CASA-1000 member nations today.

That is why traffic along the Dushanbe-Chanak highway’s section from the Varzob HPP area (Varzob district) to the Takfon area in Ayni district (Sughd province) will be restricted today until 6:00 pm.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Kyrgyz Prime Ministers Sooronbai Zheenbekov will participate in the quadrilateral summit of CASA-1000 member nations.

The CASA-1000 project aims at developing energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade (Casa-1000) Project demonstrates landmark cooperation among Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The modern and efficient CASA-1000 electricity transmission system will help transform the region and signify an important step toward realizing the planned Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity Market (CASAREM). The CASAREM initiative will help not only these four countries, but also improve the electricity systems and develop inter-regional cooperation between Central Asia and South Asia.

The CASA 1000 project is scheduled to be completed in 2020. The total cost of the project amounts to 1.7 billion U.S. dollars.

The Project is expected to develop the necessary physical infrastructure and create the institutional and legal framework to transmit surplus power available from existing generation facilities in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The physical infrastructure for CASA 1000 includes: a 500 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system between Tajikistan and Pakistan through Afghanistan; an AC transmission link from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to connect to the HVDC line from Tajikistan to South Asia; and the necessary electricity sub-stations in Kabul, Peshawar and Sangtuda (in Tajikistan).