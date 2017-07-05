On Tuesday July 4, the Central Asia Drug Action Programme’s (CADAP) national partners discussed the assessment report State of Play of Drug Policy Making in Tajikistan with an expert from the Trimbos Institute (CADAP Component 1 – National Drug Strategy).

According to the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan, the participants were from the Drug Control Agency, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education and Sciences, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Main Department for Execution of Criminal Sentences, Parliament, the Center of Legislation under the President of Tajikistan, the Customs Committee under the Government of Tajikistan and a local NGO.

They reportedly had the opportunity to discuss and agree on the next steps in Tajikistan, determining the needs and demands from the Tajik stakeholders (e.g. support with development of evidence-based drug policy, trainings and study visits).

In this report, CADAP sets out proposals for reviewing and supporting the development of strategies, action plans and legislations employing European good practices. The Trimbos Institute incorporates a balanced policy approach with the latest developments and achievements in the field of drug demand reduction.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies. The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.