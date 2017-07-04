Uzbek authorities are making attempts to rejuvenate the nation’s leadership. These attempts are reportedly a clear reflection of the demographic youth bulge. EurasiaNet.org reports that according to official figures from earlier this year, the population in Uzbekistan has increased to 32 million from 23.3 million in 1997 — a data point attesting to the nation’s intense youthfulness. The policy response to this trend has lain in relaying on young specialists.

Podrobno.uz reports a 25-year old Olimzhon Tuichiyev has been appointed deputy head of the Agency for Science and Technology. He will be in charge of technologies transferring, innovation fairs holding, development of international scientific-and technological collaboration, information communications technologies, and postgraduate education coordination.

Currently, Olimzhon Tuichiyev is Master’s student at Turin Polytechnic University in Tashkent.

Like a 22-year-old Alisher Saydullayev who was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Education of Uzbekistan, Olimzhon Tuichiyev also appears to have earned his post for a speech given at a congress of Uzbekistan’s Civic Youth Movement “Kamolot” (Perfection) that took place in Tashkent on June 30.

Recall, speaking at the Kamolot congress, Saydullayev impressed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with his proposals about the need to improve the standard of foreign language instruction in Uzbekistan.

Even though Alisher Saydullayev’s appointment has been described as experimental, he had already made his first public showing by July 2 at a meeting of top government and regional officials.