The Interior Ministry Traffic Police Directorate asks people to refrain from traveling along the Dushanbe-Chanak highway on July 6.

The Interior Ministry’s website says traffic along the highway’s section from the Varzob HPP area (Varzob district) to the Takfon area in Ayni district (Sughd province) will be restricted from 6.00 am to 6:00 pm of July 6 for the purpose of providing road safety during holding the CASA 1000 project events.

“In this regard, we ask people to refrain from traveling along this highway on this day,” the website says.

Recall, the CASA 1000 Project is expected to develop the necessary physical infrastructure and create the institutional and legal framework to transmit surplus power available from existing generation facilities in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The physical infrastructure for CASA 1000 includes: a 500 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system between Tajikistan and Pakistan through Afghanistan; an AC transmission link from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to connect to the HVDC line from Tajikistan to South Asia; and the necessary electricity sub-stations in Kabul, Peshawar and Sangtuda (in Tajikistan).