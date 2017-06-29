Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 60th Jubilee, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Emomali Rahmon reportedly had a phone conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on June 29 to congratulate him on his birthday.

Tajik leader pointed out Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s contribution to expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, both presidents declared for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between their countries, the website said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (born June 29, 1957) is a Turkmen politician who has served as the President of Turkmenistan since February 2007. Berdimuhamedov, a dentist by profession, served in the government under President Saparmurat Niyazov as Minister of Health beginning in 1997 and as Deputy Prime Minister beginning in 2001. He became Acting President following Niyazov's death on 21 December 2006 and subsequently won the February 2007 presidential election. He faced no meaningful opposition in the vote and won by an overwhelming margin. In the February 2012 presidential election, he was re-elected with 97% of the vote. In the February 2017 presidential election, he was re-elected to a third term with 97% of the vote.