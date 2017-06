A mudflow has affected 70 households in the Amondara village in the Panjakent district, Sughd province; three of them have been damaged partially and four others have been destroyed completely, according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan.

