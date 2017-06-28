First consignment of Kazakhstan-assembled JAC S3s, including 55 cars, has been dispatched to Tajikistan, according to the press service of Kazakhstan’s AllurGroup.

In all, AllurGroup plans to deliver 1,000 JAC S3s to Tajikistan.

New taxis of Peugeot and JAC models assembled in Kazakhstan are expected to appear in Dushanbe’s streets soon.

Holding Asia Group Tajikistan top manager Sulton Kamolov says the company now has 100 KIA and Toyota cars which are used as taxis.

“These cars will be used as taxis until 2020 and then we will offer them for sale,” Kamolov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, they have already been in Kazakhstan to discuss all details of the deal.

As it had been reported earlier, Holding Asia Group Tajikistan intends to purchase 1,000 Peugeot 301s and 1,000 JAC S3s assembled in Kazakhstan in order to renew Dushanbe’s taxi fleet.

Holding Asia Group Tajikistan and Kazakhstan’s AllurGroup signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in Dushanbe in April this year.

AllurGroup is expected to supply the cars to Tajikistan during the next year.

PSA/Peugeot-Citroen and AllurGroup in December 2014 signed an agreement to start complete knockdown production of the Peugeot 301 in Kazakhstan starting in 2016.

PSA builds cars from complete knockdown kits in Kostanay at the SaryarkaAvtoProm plant owned by AllurGroup. The first model to roll of the line in September 2016 was a Peugeot 301, the brand's best-selling car in Kazakhstan.

Starting in 2017, average production volume will be about 12,000 vehicles a year with a possibility to extend to up to 17,000.

PSA and AllurGroup began cooperating in 2013 to produce and distribute Peugeot cars in Kazakhstan. In September 2013, AllurGroup subsidiary Argomash Holding began semi-knockdown kit (SKD).