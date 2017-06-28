A torrential rain that hit the northern Panjakent district on June 26 caused a mudflow that affected the Amondara village, according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan.

The mudflow reportedly damaged 16 households in the village; six of them were destroyed completely. No injured was reported, according to the CES press center.

Residents were reportedly evacuated to safe place and all necessary assistance was provided to them. The assistance included food products and medicines; rolling kitchen was organized for the mudflow victims.