The European Union has agreed to extend for a year its sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, saying the measures will now remain in place at least until June 23, 2018.

On June 19, 2017, the Council of the European Union extended the restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until 23 June 2018, according to press release issued by the EU Council.

The measures reportedly apply to EU persons and EU based companies. They are limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.

The sanctions include prohibitions on: imports of products originating in Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU; investment in Crimea or Sevastopol, meaning that no Europeans nor EU-based companies can buy real estate or entities in Crimea, finance Crimean companies or supply related services; tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol, in particular, European cruise ships cannot call at ports in the Crimean peninsula, except in case of emergency; and exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and related to the prospection, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources.

As stated in the declaration by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on behalf of the EU on March 17, 2017, the EU continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and remains committed to fully implement its non-recognition policy.