An extremely hot weather is expected to hit the country in the coming three days. Weather forecasters say maximum temperatures will be above normal at some places.

In Khatlon province, daytime temperatures in plains are expected to rise to +45ºC. In foothills, daytime temperatures are expected to rise +39ºC.

In plains of Sughd province and districts subordinate to the center as well as in Dushanbe, daytime temperatures are expected to rise to+42ºC.

In the western part of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and mountain areas of districts subordinate to the center, daytime temperatures are expected to rise to+35ºC.

The Hydrometeorology Agency (Hydromet) warns that rising temperatures can lead to flooding of rivers in the country. There is a risk of mudflows in Gorno Badakhshan and eastern Tajikistan (Rasht Valley).

Sunstroke can be caused by exposure to sunlight. Sunstrokes can be prevented provided you have the knowledge about it. Sunstroke occurs when the body runs out of ways to adequately cool itself. Proper prevention will help you avoid sunstroke, which is a very serious and life threatening condition.

There are a few simple steps you can follow to prevent common factors that lead to sunstroke, which will help you avoid it altogether: 1) avoiding the heat (stay out of direct sunlight); 2) avoid going out at the hottest part of the day (the most dangerous time of day is the time midday to the afternoon when it is the hottest); and 3) avoid enclosed spaces with no air flow (this can be a house without air conditioning or fans, a car without the windows open, or any other small, enclosed room that has no cool air movement).