During his two-day official visit to Armenia, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has got acquainted with its innovative development.

Yesterday afternoon, Tajik leader visited Technology and Science Dynamics LLC (TSD) in Yerevan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Rahmon reportedly got acquainted with TSD achievements in the field of information and communications technologies.

Yesterday evening, President Rahmon retuned to Tajikistan.

Technology and Science Dynamics is a research and development corporation established in Santa Barbara (USA) and Yerevan (Armenia) with links to more than fifteen international research & development centers. The Armenian office of TSD was established in 2013 in a Free Economic Zone. It reportedly provides a vibrant and multi-disciplinary research in biochemistry, bioinformatics; computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), electrical and electronic engineering; environmental biotechnology; environmental engineering; educational sciences; nanotechnologies; medical engineering; material science and engineering; forensic science; industrial biotechnology; quantum computing. Although the company is specialized in hardware devices, it also provides software solutions in partnership with various IT companies in Armenia and outside. The company’s portfolio include forensic, mobile, solar and telecom devices; educational labs and etc.