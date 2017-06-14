Outgoing German Ambassador to Tajikistan Holger Green yesterday conferred here with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov at the end of his tenure to Tajikistan.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany and showed interest in further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economics, investment and culture.

Aslov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Green for his fruitful work and wished him success in his further activities.

Mr. Holger Green had served as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Tajikistan since August 2013.