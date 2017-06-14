Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda yesterday met with his Turkmen counterpart Isgender Mulikov in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on the sidelines of a High-Level United Nations-Central Asian Dialogue on Implementing the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.

According to the Tajik Interior Ministry’s website, the two discussed cooperation between the law enforcement authorities of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

They, in particular, pointed to the necessity of collaborating on exchange of operational information about transnational organized crime.

Rahimzoda and Mulikov reportedly also touched upon issues related to development of legal foundation for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They noted that the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other types of organized required pooling of efforts, the Tajik Interior Ministry’s website said.